Tiger Woods to play in Ireland this summer

One of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods, is set to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor this July.

The tournament organisers have confirmed that Woods will play in the charity event from July 4 to July 5.

This will be Tiger's fourth appearance at the JP McManus Pro-Am - which has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

The 15-time major winner, who was involved in a near-fatal car crash in February 2021, returned to competitive golf last week when he played in the renowned US Masters tournament at Augusta. Woods impressively made the cut and following his final round, he confirmed that he would play in the Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

The 46-year-old will be joined by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau in the field at Adare Manor this summer.

Tournament host, JP McManus, said: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.

“We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”