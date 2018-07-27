Naas' Jonathan Yates and Keith Egan, Carton, advance in South

Jonathan Yates (Naas GC) and Keith Egan (Carton House) have reached the last 32 of the South of Ireland Amateur Golf Championship presently being played at Lahinch.

Both golfers performed well in the qualifying round before Round 2 of that section had to be abandoned yesterday afternoon due to wind, rain and flooding on the greens, with the 64 players qualifying for the match play section today.

Yates won his opening match play clash, this morning (Friday July 27) against Fergal O’Sullivan of Tralee, winning 2 and 1; while Keith Egan also advanced this afternoon, defeating Matthew McClean (Malone) also 2 and 1.

Both Kildare golfers will be in action later this afternoon, in a bid to reach the last 16 with Jonathan Yates lining up against Alan Fahey of Dun Laoghaire while Keith Egan will pit his skills against Alex Gleeson of The Castle