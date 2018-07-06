Maurice Kelly (Naas) leads the field at Irish Seniors Open

Maurice Kelly (Naas) is in prime position to clinch a fifth Irish Seniors Amateur Close title as he holds a two shot lead after two rounds, with the final round under way this morning.

Kelly, with rounds of 71, two under par) has two to spare over Alan Moran (Tueam) whose highlight was an eagle on the par 16.

Royal Curragh’ Alan Egan is in a tie for fifth with rounds of 73 and 74.