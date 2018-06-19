Naas golfers Robert Brazil, Jack Hume and Conor O’Rourke bid for places at Irish Open

The GUI have nominated six (amateur) players to compete at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open qualifier and among them is Naas golfer Robert Brazil, winner of the West of Ireland earlier this season, while Naas pros Jack Hume and Conor O’Rourke will also be hoping to make it through from the professional ranks.

The qualifier which takes place over 36 holes will be held at Rosapenna on June 30 and July 1. The other golfers nominated by the GUI are Reece Black (Hilton Templepatrick), Jamie Fletcher (Warrenpoint), Peter O'Keeffe (Douglas), James Sugrue (Mallow) and Jake Whelan (Newlands).

The two-day qualifying tournament, administered by the PGA in Ireland, will be played on the Sandy Hills Links. Four starting places in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin Golf Club (5-8 July) are at stake.

Among the professionals contending at Rosapenna are a number of Team Ireland Golf members. Brian Casey, John Ross Galbraith, Stuart Grehan, Jack Hume (Naas), Ruaidhri McGee, Conor O'Rourke (Naas) and Cormac Sharvin are in the qualifier field.