Jack Dempsey tops in Joe Harrison Memorial at Royal Curragh
Great turn out for memorial of much loved golfer
Teresa Harrison presents the Joe Harrison Memorial to Jack Dempsey along with Regina O'Connell, Lady Captain, left, and Peter Royal, Captain, Royal Curragh
For years the late Joe Harrison was the chief organiser, along with others, of the weekly 12 hole Friday evening Bunnies & Tigers golf competition at Royal Curragh.
Always an evening with lots of fun and craic last week saw a huge crowd play in the first Joe Harrison Memorial event at the club where the winner was Jack Dempsey.
The Harrison family, Teresa; daughters Deirdre and Pauline, along with many of the extended family were present at the presentation on a day (and night) Joe would have been proud of.
