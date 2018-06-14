Jack Dempsey tops in Joe Harrison Memorial at Royal Curragh

For years the late Joe Harrison was the chief organiser, along with others, of the weekly 12 hole Friday evening Bunnies & Tigers golf competition at Royal Curragh.

Always an evening with lots of fun and craic last week saw a huge crowd play in the first Joe Harrison Memorial event at the club where the winner was Jack Dempsey.

The Harrison family, Teresa; daughters Deirdre and Pauline, along with many of the extended family were present at the presentation on a day (and night) Joe would have been proud of.