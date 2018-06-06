Golf: Naas' Robert Brazil retains third spot in Order of Merit

Naas golfer, Robert Brazil, retains his third position in the Bridgestone Order of Merit following the East of Ireland last week.

The top three remain unchanged in the Bridgestone Order of Merit but Kilkenny’s rising star Mark Power has moved into contention after finishing second at the East of Ireland.

Robin Dawson, winner of this year’s Flogas Irish Amateur Open, tops the table from Castle’s Alex Gleeson with West of Ireland champion Robert Brazill in third. Moving up four places after his East of Ireland performance, Power now occupies fourth place.

The top ten in the Order of Merit table are:

1 Robin Dawson (Tramore) 503

2 Alex Gleeson (Castle) 410

3 Robert Brazill (Naas) 345

4 Mark Power (Kilkenny) 278; 5 James Sugrue (Mallow) 233; 6 James Fox (Portmarnock) 205; 7 Eanna Griffin (Waterford) 160; 8 Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 150; 9 Jack Madden (Royal Portrush) 145; 10 Jack Pierse (Portmarnock) 133.

Robert Brazil’s fellow Naas man, Jonathan Yates, lies in 21 place with 90 points.

The next event in the series is the Connacht Stroke Play (9-10 June) at Portumna. The other remaining events are: North of Ireland (9-13 July), South of Ireland (25-29 July) and AIG Irish Close (4-8 August).