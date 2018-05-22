Naas’ Brazil lies third in ‘Order’; Jonathan Yates in squad for European Amateur Open

While newly crowned Flogas Irish Amateur Golf Open champion Robin Dawson has moved top of the Bridgestone Order of Merit; Naas man Robert Brazil lies in third place.

Dawson leads by almost 100 points with the top two players at the end of the Bridgestone series earning automatic selection for Ireland. Castle’s Alex Gleeson is second in the table thanks to his third place finish at Royal County Down.

West of Ireland winner Robert Brazill is third in the table despite picking up 60 order of merit points at the Flogas Irish Amateur Open. Brazill’s early season form has been rewarded with a call-up to the GUI National Panel.

The top six in the Order of Merit are: 1 Robin Dawson (Tramore) 503; 2 Alex Gleeson (Castle) 410; 3 Robert Brazill (Naas) 345; 4 James Sugrue (Mallow) 203; 5 Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 150; 6 Jack Pierse (Portmarnock) 133.

Meanwhile Royal Hague hosts this year’s European Amateur Championship from 27-30 June 27-30 and the Golfing Union of Ireland have named a six-man squad for the trip to the Netherlands. The panel includes Naas golfer Jonathan Yates along with Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Rowan Lester (Hermitage), and Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene), Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) .

The European Championship is one of just five elite tournaments in world amateur golf and previous winners include Sergio Garcia (1995) and Rory McIlroy (2006).

The European Amateur Championship is a 72-hole stroke play tournament with a 54-hole cut. The top 60 and ties after round three progress to the final round.