Kildare GAA: Monasterevan crowned intermediate champs

Monasterevan defeated Leixlip this afternoon to take Pittman Traffic IFC after a close game with the winners holding a great second half effort from Leixlip but held out to win by four, 1-8 to 0-7.

Monasterevan led at the break 1-3 to0-4, Kevin Fitzpatrick finishing a brilliant move to find the Leixlip net.

Monasterevan edged further ahead on the resumption but Leixlip refused to go away and got the lead back to two with 49 minutes gone.

But it was Monasterevan who finished the stronger with two points from man of the match, Padraig Nash.

Final score: Monasterevan 1-8 Leixlip 0-7.

Scorers: Monaterevan, Kevin Fitzpatrick 1-1, Padraig Nash 0-4 (1 free), Ryan Bannon 0-2 (1 free), Paul Maloney 0-1.



Leixlip, Paddy Meagher 0-3 (1 free), Neil Jordan 0-1 (free), Niall White 0-1, Tom Gibbons 0-1, Jck Barrett 0-1 (free).



MONATEREVAN: Aaron Bannon-Whelan; Daryl Dunne, Gavin Worrell, Cormac Stapleton; Kevin Dunne, Tristan Kennedy, DJ Earley; Sean Kavanagh, Eoin Stapleton; Lenny Havens, Paul Maloney, John O'Toole; Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ryan Bannon, Padraig Nash. Subs: Kevin Mulpeter for Mark Dunne (42 minutes); Mrk Kelly for Kevin Fitzpatrick (50 minutes); Wayne Fitzpatrick kfor Lenny Havens (58 minutes).



LEIXLIP: Kyle Costello; Conor Flynn, Kevin Conneely, John Doran; Ciaran Fadian cpt., Brian Gibbons, Jack Revers; Ronan Fitzsimons, Tommy Moolick; Darren McDermott, Tom Gibbons, Dessie Hynes; Niall White, Paddy Meagher, Eamonn Murphy. Subs: Neil Jordan for Tom Gibbons (blood sub 13-16 minute); Neil Jordan for Eamonn Murphy (36 minutes): Jack Barrett for Niall White (40 minutes).



REFEREE: Brendan Cawley.