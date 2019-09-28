Kildare GAA; Monasterevan join Leixlip in IFC final

Monasterevan are through to meet Leixlip in the final of the Pittman Traffic IFC following a one point win over Clogherinkoe at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon, in a tense game that was in the balance right up to the final whistle.

A game that Clogherinkoe led for long periods but never much separating the sides, The Cloghes led by one at the break 0-6 to 0-5.

The second half saw two second half penalities, one to each, both scored

but it was Monasterevan who kicked on scoring four points on the trot to go two clear and while Clogherinkoe came back with a Jack Robinson free, it was not enough as Monasterevan held possession for the last few minutes until the fina whistle arrived.

Final whistle Monasterevan 1-9 Clogherinkoe 1-8.

Scorers: Monasterevan, Padraig Nash 1-2 (1 free, penalty), Ryan Bannon 0-4 (3 frees), Paul Maloney 0-1, Eoin Stapleton 0-1, Kevin Mulpeter 0-1.



Clogherinkoe, Jack Robinson 0-3 (1 free), Mark Nolan 1-1 (penalty), Mark Grehan 0-1, Danny Greyan 0-1, Cein McMonagle 0-1, Ciaran Gravin 0-1(free).

MONASTEREVAN: Keith Wilkinson; Conor Grehan, Elian Scanlon, Joe Mulraney; AndrewHeduvan, Gavin Scanlon, Killian Galligan; Glenn Basnett, Mark Grehan; Dean Hanley, Danny Grehan, Brian Robinson; Jack Robinson, Cein McMonagle, Mark Nolan. Subs: Mark Kelly for Kevin Fitzpatrick (half time); Kevin Mulpeter for Lenny Havlens (40 minutes); Cormac Brady for Sean Kavanagh (52 minutes); Gary Morrissey for Padraig Nash (63 minutes);



CLOGHEIRNKOE: Aaron Bannon; Daryl Dunne, Gavin Worrell, Cormac Stapleton; Kevin Dunne, Tristan Kennedy, DJ Earley; Sean Kavanagh, Eoin Stapleton; Lenny Havens, Paul Maloney, John O'Toole; Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ryan Bannon, Padraig Nash. Subs: Ciaran Gravin for Cein McMonagle (35 minutes); Jack Sutton for Joe Mulraney (42 minutes); Conor Swan for Conor Grehan (52 minutes); Cian McMonagle for Mark Nolan (60 minutes).



Referee: Brendan Cawley