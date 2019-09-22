Kildare GAA: Coill Dubh book place in SHC decider

Coill Dubh are through to the Haven Hire SHC decider following their one point win over Ardclough at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, this afternoon.

The final score line (Coill Dubh 1-15 Ardclough 1-14) gives a somewhat miss-leading impression, the losers scoring 1-2 in injury time, the goal coming in the 66 minute. Having said that although Coill Dubh were the better side for most of the game, their goal came from a Mark Delaney side-line cut that went directly to the net while Ardclough can also point to a missed 20m free directly in front of goals in the opening half.

Overall though with Jonathan Byrne, Mark Delaney and Ryan Casey in top form; they were strong at the back and overall were the better team throughout.

Coill Dubh led at the break 1-8 to 0-7 and pushed that lead out to seven points just six minutes into the second half and while Ardclough made that late surge they simply ran out of time with Coill Dubh fully deserved their place in this season's senior decider.

Scorer: Coill Dubh, Mark Delaney 1-5 (5 frees, s/line), Jonathan Byrne 0-4, Ryan Casey 0-3, Declan Flaherty 0-2, Tom Brady 0-1.

Ardclough, Martin Fitzgerald 0-6 (5 frees); Tony Spain 1-1, Declan Molloy 0-2, Paul Fitzgerald 0-2, Sean Whelan 0-1, Richie Hoblan 0-1 (free), Niall Delahunt 0-1.



COILL DUBH: Owen Lenehan; Diarmuid Cahill, Dylan Brereton, Joseph Kenny; Barry Mullins (cpt), Mark Grace, Conor Gordon; Ross Carew, Luke O'Reilly; Ryan Casey, Declan Flaherty, Tom Brady; Mark Delaney, Jonathan Byrne, Ruairí Hayden. Subs: Ronan Guilfoyle for Luke O'Reilly (28 minutes); Shane Kenna for Ruairí Hayden (47 minutes); Stevan Ryan for Tom Brady (62 minutes); Eoin Dodrill for Conor Gordon (64 minutes).

ARDCLOUGH: Ruarí Morrissey; Eoghan Walsh, David Collins (cpt), Richcie Hoban; Ben Reddan, Aran Kelly, Drew Costello; Jonathan Reeves, Liam Hanley; Tony Spain, Martin Fitzgerald, Paul Fitzgerald; Niall Delahunty, Ronan Maguire, SeanWhelan. Subs: Robbie Spain for Ben Reddan (half time): Declan Molloy for Jonathan Reeves (45 minutes); Mark Lynham for Sean Whelan (48 minutesO; Cillian Burke for Liam Hanley (48 minutes):

REFEREE: Fergus Deveraux.