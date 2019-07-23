Golf: Cill Dara capture Leinster Pierce Purcell Shield

Cill Dara collected the AIB Leinster Pierce Purcell Shield last weekend after a nail biting win over Newlands at Greenore Golf Club.

The final of this prestigious competition went down to the wire with the Kildare boys clinching it on the 22 hold of the final game to take the title 3 and 2.

In the quarter final Cill Dara defeated Castlewarden 4/1 and got the better of Castlecomer 3 and 2 to book their place in the final.

The team, captained by Ger Connnolly and the picture attached shows: front, Joe McNamara (Chairman, Leinster Golf, GUI) presenting Ger Connolly (Cill Dara Team Captain) with the 2019 AIG Pierce Purcell Shield (Leinster Section) pennant after their victory at Greenore Golf Club on Sunday). Also in the picture in front (from left) Christy Roche, Brendan McKenna (AIG) and Mick Malone; at back, Tony McCormack, Eddie Cross, Nigel Flanagan, Mark Dowling, Alan Clarke, Paul Moran, Declan Loakman and Des Scahill. Picture by Pat Cashman