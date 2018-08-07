Kilcullen's Ronan Foley finishes tenth at Canoeing World Championships in Portugal

Kilcullen native Ronan Foley took 10th place in the K1 500m event recently, his first time to compete.

The International Canoe Federation's Canoe Sprint World Championships were hosted in Portugal.

His coach, Jon Simmons said: “Sprint was never the goal this year and the focus was and still is Marathon. We came here because it worked with the training plan and wanted to give it a go!

"I know Ronan is world class and what we have learnt from this trip is with just a little more specific training Ronan is capable of being in the A final! Few more things to tick off this year but the future is very bright for this young man and it can be for any inspiring Juniors”.