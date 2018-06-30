WATCH: Historic scenes at the Curragh as brothers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien beat dad Aidan for Irish Derby glory

First Irish Derby victory for Joseph O'Brien as a trainer after two wins as a jockey

Donnacha O'Brien wins today's Irish Derby on board Latrobe

There were historic scenes at the Curragh this evening as the young O'Brien brothers, trainer Joseph and jockey Donnacha, pipped their father Aidan for victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Latrobe.

O'Brien Sr has trained 12 Irish Derby winners, most recently Capri last year. This is Joseph's first win in the big race as a trainer, although he won as a jockey for his father on board Camelot in 2012 and Australia in 2014. It is Donnacha's first Irish Derby win as a jockey.

The O'Brien family claimed the first five spots in the race, with Rostropovich and Saxon Warrior finishing second and third.

Watch the thrilling final stages of the race below.