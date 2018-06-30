WATCH: Historic scenes at the Curragh as brothers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien beat dad Aidan for Irish Derby glory
First Irish Derby victory for Joseph O'Brien as a trainer after two wins as a jockey
Donnacha O'Brien wins today's Irish Derby on board Latrobe
There were historic scenes at the Curragh this evening as the young O'Brien brothers, trainer Joseph and jockey Donnacha, pipped their father Aidan for victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Latrobe.
O'Brien Sr has trained 12 Irish Derby winners, most recently Capri last year. This is Joseph's first win in the big race as a trainer, although he won as a jockey for his father on board Camelot in 2012 and Australia in 2014. It is Donnacha's first Irish Derby win as a jockey.
The O'Brien family claimed the first five spots in the race, with Rostropovich and Saxon Warrior finishing second and third.
Watch the thrilling final stages of the race below.
Victory for the O'Brien brothers in a thrilling Classic - Latrobe wins the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby! @DDFRacing @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/dLA6SblFia— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 30, 2018
Fantastic result for @JosephOBrien2 and @donnacha_obrien #DDFIrishDerby pic.twitter.com/GyDuryI3dE— Curragh Racecourse (@curraghrace) June 30, 2018
"I stopped giving them pocket money a while ago," Aidan O'Brien is delighted for his sons after their win in the #IrishDerby pic.twitter.com/OAko0ZGyXN— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) June 30, 2018
And watch the full race via RTÉ below:
Latrobe wins the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, great day for the O'Brien family, trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by Donnacha O'Brien #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/zIySFWc1gG— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) June 30, 2018
