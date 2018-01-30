No stopping Gerry Ross as ...Naas win first Towns Cup

The venue was Kilkenny RFC and in action were Enniscorthy and Naas in the final of the 1995 Town Cup, at that time sponsored by Smithwick's

Naas had never lifted the famous trophy and before a tackle was made in the competition in 1995 Naas were regarded as one of the outsiders to go all the way.

However, showing tremendous pride and passion they knocked out title holders Carlow before taking on Enniscorthy in the final; both Carlow and Enniscorthy had already defeated Naas in the League so the boys from Forenaughts were outsiders by most astute observers.

Both sides began the game amid signs that the occasion was somewhat inhibiting their style, especially in the opening half with the score at the break reading Enniscorthy 3 Naas 3.

A penalty saw Enniscorthy take the lead in the second half .

Jack Keegan put Naas back in the driving with a try, converted by Mark Waldron.

Enniscorthy were now forced to go on the attack but were held up on more than one occasion by some resolute defending particularly from Mark Waldron and Mark Fitzgerald.

Withe the clock showing just six minutes remaining the decisive score of the game arrived.

Enniscorthy were now throwing everything at Naas and attacking at every opportunity, however Naas' Gerry Ross, intercepted a pass on his own 22; showing a clean pair of heels, the centre covered some 70m to touch down between the posts.

Celebrations were extensive while Gerry Ross' try is recalled and relived to this very day, as Naas won their first ever prestigious Towns Cup.