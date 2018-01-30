Dermot Weld and Vintage Crop make history with Melbourne Cup victory

Dermot Weld travelled across to the other side of the world in 1993, most of the horse racing fraternity probably thought he was mad.

Most of the equine folk on these parts had only heard of the Melbourne Cup, the race which supposedly stopped a nation.

No European-trained horse had ever gone close to winning the famous race and up to that first Tuesday in November, very few had even tried.

En route to taking his place in the 24-runner field, Vintage Crop had finished sixth in that year’s Champion Hurdle before winning the first of his two Irish St Legers.

The gallant chestnut even had to overcome a late scare just days before the race before making history on that memorable afternoon in Flemington.

Vintage Crop ran in two more Melbourne Cups before Weld struck it lucky again in 2002 with Media Puzzle under Damien Oliver, who had lost his brother just days beforehand in a tragic fall.

Vinnie Roe was another of Weld’s Melbourne warriors and he managed to finish placed twice in the famous race.

Irish eyes were again smiling when Joseph O’Brien won last year’s Melbourne Cup, a triumph many people put down to the young trainer or indeed, his father Aidan.

What that day proved more than anything else though was that ‘The Cup’ has come a long way in the last 25 years.

On that magical day back in 1993 when Mick Kinane came from well off the pace to get up close to the line, winning by a few lengths; Kinane later described Vintage Crop as the “iconic stayer”.

How to vote

Voting could not be easier. Simply click here. Your vote will be registered and Kildare's Most Memorable Sporting Moment will be announced on Tuesday, February 12. The poll closes at 5pm on Thursday, February 8.