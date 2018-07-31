In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
As Kildare U20s bid for All Ireland honours and Kildare seniors travel to Killarney to take on Kerry in Round 3 of the Supers we look ahead to another busy weekend with talk to U20 boss Davy Burke along with some of the participants.
Cian O’Neill emphatically denies rumours of a move to Munster Rugby amid a call for the immediate reappointment of senior management.
Minors carsh to Monaghan as Kildare manager calls for fixture calander review.
SHC: wins for Naas, Confey, Celbrige and Éire Óg Corrahoill.
Ellistown end long drought with victory over Rathcoffey in SFL Division 4 final
Cúl Camps: this week we visit Sallins and Eadestown.
Golf: Reports, results and upcoming events plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf top; along with picture special Royal Curragh Lady Captain’s Prize.
Racing: Robert Catterson looks at who to follow at Galway.
Straffan’s Eoghan Ashe takes home two World Swimming medals.
Soccer: our weekly special on the KDFL as Liffey Celtic defeat Kildare Town in cracking Cup clash; Naas AFC hit Woodstock for nine plus weekly focus on CR Wynne Feeeds Senior Division.
All that and much more in this week’s Leinster Leader Sport in the shops now.
