As Kildare U20s bid for All Ireland honours and Kildare seniors travel to Killarney to take on Kerry in Round 3 of the Supers we look ahead to another busy weekend with talk to U20 boss Davy Burke along with some of the participants.

Cian O’Neill emphatically denies rumours of a move to Munster Rugby amid a call for the immediate reappointment of senior management.

Minors carsh to Monaghan as Kildare manager calls for fixture calander review.

SHC: wins for Naas, Confey, Celbrige and Éire Óg Corrahoill.

Ellistown end long drought with victory over Rathcoffey in SFL Division 4 final

Cúl Camps: this week we visit Sallins and Eadestown.

Golf: Reports, results and upcoming events plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf top; along with picture special Royal Curragh Lady Captain’s Prize.

Racing: Robert Catterson looks at who to follow at Galway.

Straffan’s Eoghan Ashe takes home two World Swimming medals.

Soccer: our weekly special on the KDFL as Liffey Celtic defeat Kildare Town in cracking Cup clash; Naas AFC hit Woodstock for nine plus weekly focus on CR Wynne Feeeds Senior Division.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport