Kildare minor team named for Monaghan clash

Kildare minor football manager, Padraig Carbury, and his selectors, have named their team for Saturday’s electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football quarter final clash against Monaghan which takes place at Cusack Park, Mullingar, throwing-in at 3 pm.

The team shows one change in personnel from the side that lost heavily to Meath in last week’s Leinster final; with Muris Curtin returning to the team at corner forward.

The team reads:

John Ball (Clane); John Lynch (Clane), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Himill (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Kevin Kelleher (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House); Jack Cleary (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas), Michael McGovern (Raheens); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Jack Smyth (Carbury), Sam Morrissey (Naas).