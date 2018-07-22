Kildare boss fumes at match officials as Kildare lose out to Galway

Galway booked their place in the All Ireland semi final following their three point win over Kildare at St Conleth's Park this afternoon, on a final score line of Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-13.

A brilliant game of football saw the teams level on seven times in the opening half, Galway having led by one at the break 0-11 to 0-10.

Kildare suffered a major blow in the 41 minute when Daniel Flynn was shown a straight red after the referee's attention was drawn to him by a linesman after Flynn clashed with Galway's Sean Andy O Ceallaigh.

It was probably the turning point of the game and Kildare manager Cian O'Neill did not hold back in his after match comments.

“I was very diplomtic last week when many decisions were of the 50-50 variety, you get some and you don't get others. However today the decisions branched out to the 60-40 and even 70-30 on some calls; really disappointing.

“We were pleading with both linesmen for the full match to look at the pulling and dragging particularly on the kick-outs; I think it is an absolute disgrace and I mean an absolute disgrace to be selective in what you see and selective in what you act upon; these are all qualified referees and I really don't know where the game is going” said an irate O'Neill.

Galway opened a four point lead and looked to be well on their way with ten remaining but Kildare put in a storming finish chipping that lead back to one but Galway held their nerve and tacked on two late points to clinch this vital game.

A brilliant game but from a Kildare point big disappointing despite putting in a massive effort on the day.

Final score Galway 0-19 Kildare 0-16.

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-5 (3 frees), Paul Cribbin 0-3, Daniel Flynn 0-2, Fergal Conway 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Kevin Flynn 0-1, Chris Healy 0-1.

Galway, Shane Walsh 0-4 (3 frees), Damien Comer 0-3, Michael Daly 0-2, Peter Cooke 0-1, Thomas Fynn 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1,Gareth Bradshaw 0-1, Sean Kelly 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1, Eamonn Brammogan 0-1, Gary O'Donnell 0-1, Sean Armstrong 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy. Subs: Niall Kelly for Tommy Moolick (49 minutes); Chris Healy for Keith Cribbin (52 minutes); James Murray for Peter Kelly (58 minutes); Davis Slattery for Paul Cribbin (62 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Paddy Brophy (black card 66 minutes).

GALWAY: Ruairi Lavelle; Declan Kyne, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Eoghan Kerin; Cathal Sweeney, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney; Peter Cooke, Thomas Flynn; Michael Daly, Shane Walsh, Sean Kelly; Ian Burke, Damien Come, Eamonn Brannigan. Subs: ary O'Donnell for Michael Daly (10 minutes).

REFEREE: Seán Hurson, Tyrone.