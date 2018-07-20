Same again as Lilies name team to take on Galway

Kildare have named the same starting XV that lost out to Monaghan last week for Sunday’s vital Super 8s clash, Round 2, with Galway at St Conleth’s Park on Sunday, throw-in 2 pm.

The Kildare line-up reads:

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy.