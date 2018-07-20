Kildare minor team to take on Meath in Leinster final

Padraig Carbury and his selectors have named their Kildare team to take on Meath in the electric Ireland Minor Football final in Tullamore tomotrrow, Saturday (July 21) which throws in at 2 pm.

Kildare line up as follows:

1. John Ball, Clane;

2. John Lynch, Clane 3. Sean Hill, Kilcock 4. Jack Hamill, Raheens;

5. Nick Jackman, Athy 6. Kevin Kelliher, Ballymore Eustace 7. Paddy McDermott, Naas;

8. Liam Broderick, Ballymore Eustace 9. Marcus Kiely, Two Mile House;

10. Sam Morrissey, Naas 11. Alex Beirne, Naas 12. Michael McGovern, Raheens;

13. Eoghan O’Haire, Newtown Gaels 14. Aaron Kennedy, St Laurence’s 15. Jack Smyth, Carbury.