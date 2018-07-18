Athy step up in the second half to book final spot against Moorefield

Athy booked their place in the SFL Division 1 final with a three point win over Carbury at St Conleths Park, this evening, Tuesday, July 18.

Carbury had the best of the opening half although it has to be said it was a bit of a slow burner affair. Carbury led at the break by three, 0-8 to 0-5, with Stephen McGlynn showing the way with three excellent points from play and Jack Cully adding two, one free.

Athy's shooting was at times a bit wayward and while Carbury had more of the possession, Athy could had been that bit closer but for their waywardness.

On the resumption it was Athy who came out the strongest and three points on trot leveling up matters.

Athy, with Barry Kelly working hard and linking well between defence and attack, Carbury were being exposed with gaps opening up time and time again.

Points from Liam McGovern and james eaton had the boys in red in front by two before Sean Ronan came forward to leave three in it with ten minutes remaining with Carbury yet to score in the second half.

Eventually Danny Boyle got forward to raise a white but Athy replied with points from Pascal Connell, who had a fine second half, and Tony Gibbons as Athy ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of Athy 0-13 to Carbury 0-9

Scorers: Athy, Liam McGovern 0-4 (3 frees), James Eaton 0-3 (2 frees, 45), Barry Kelly 0-1, Conor Ronan 0-1, Tony Gibbons 0-1, Sean Ronan 0-1, Pascal Connell 0-1, Tadhg Foley 0-1.

Carbury, Stephen McGlynn 0-3, Jack Cully 0-3 (2 frees), Sean Haslem 0-1, Declan Conroy 0-1 (45), Sean Haslem 0-1, Danny Boyle 0-1.

ATHY: Stephen Davis; Tomás Foley, Killian Mulhall, Conor Ronan; Ross Bell, Tony Gibbons, Sean Ronan; Pascal Connell, David McGovern; Liam McGovern, Cian Reynolds, James Eaton; Barry Kelly, Tadhg Foley, Danny O'Keeffe. Subs: Matthew Anderson for Stephen Davis (40 minutes); Mick Foley for David McGovern (40 minutes): David Hollilgan for Tadhg Foley (50 minutes); Brian Kinihan for Cian Reynolds (60minutes).

CARBURY: Declan Conroy; Kevin O'Neill, Josh Browne, Danny Boyle; Andy Dermody, Brian O'Flaherty, Ger Hunston; Willie Groome, Morgan O'Flaherety; Jimmy Dunne, Derek McCormack, Stephen McGlynn; Jack Cully, Mark Cully, Haslem. Subs: James Kelly for Jimmy Dunne (44 minutes); James Carey for Brian O'Flaherty (48 minutes): Dean Cudmmins for Danny Boyle (58 minutes).

REFEREE: Liam Herbert.