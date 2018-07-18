Athy and Carbury clash in SFL semi final this evening

The second semi final of the Senior Football League, Division 1, is down for decision this evening (Wendesday July 18) when Carbury and Athy clash at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, which throws-in at 19.30.throw-in.

Current holders, Moorefield, are already through to the final after defeating neighbours Sarsfields in a rip-roaring game last Friday on a final score line of Moorefield 2-16 Sarsfields 1-15.

This week's results to date:

Reserve A Football Championship, Round 1

Moorefield 3-17 Naas 1-14;

Kilcock 0-11 Celbridge 0-17;

Carbur 0-9 Athy 4-13;

Clane 2-22 St Laurence's 3-12;

Sarsfields 1-16 Maynooth 0-9.

Reseerve B Football Championship, Round 1

Raheens 1-17 Round Towers 2-9;

Naas 0-13 Sarsfields 1-21;

Moorefield 0-8 Leixlip 1-14.

Reserve C Football Championship, Round 1

Celbridge 2-8 Ardclough 0-10;

Rathangan 1-10 Sallins 1-9;

Kildlangan 4-16 Ballymore Eustace 3-16;

Allenwood 0-17 Clogherinkoe 3-11.

Reserve D Football Championship, Round 1

Castledermot 1-15 Two Mile House 0-10;

Kilcullen 2-6 Ballyteague 2-10;

Straffan 1-12 Carbury 2-9;

Monasterevan 1-8 St Laurence's 1-12.