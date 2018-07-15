Lilies go down to Monaghan by two

It was definitely a game that got away was Cian O'Neill's immediate after-match comment following Kildare's 0-15 to 1-10 defeat to Monaghan in Round 1 of the Super 8s at Croke Park this afternoon; adding that it was the team that made the least number of mistakes who came through and that unfortunately today that was Kildare.

Monaghan opened and took the lead but a brilliant Daniel Flynn goal after six minutes saw The Lilies lead but Monaghan hit back and by half time led by two 0-10 to 1-5.

The second half followed a similar pattern, Kildare drawing level after 45 minutes. However they could never get their noses in front with Monaghan showing all their experience, their physicality and their ability to get scores that little bit easier.

Kildare did have chances but poor handling, albeit in difficult conditions, proved their down fall.

Kildare now take on Galway next Sunday is a must win game if they are to progress.

Half time Monalghan 0-19 Kildare 1-5

Full time Monaghan 0-15 Kildare 1-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Daniel Flynn 1-1, Neil Flynn 0-4 (2 frees), Tommy Moolick 0-1, Johnny Byrne 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1 (free), Fergal Conway 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1.



Monaghan, Conor McManus 0-4 (2 frees), Conor McCarthy 0-2, Karl O'Connell 0-3, Niall Kearns 0-2, Shane Carey 0-1, Rory Beggan 0-2 (45, free); Kiern Duffy 0-1,

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mark Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy. Subs: Niall Kelly for Paul Cribbin (46 minutes); Chris Healy for PaddyBrophy (49minutes); David Slattery for Keith Cribbin (58 minutes); Eamonn cCallaghan for Tommy Moolick 69 minutes); Cathal McNally for Neil Flynn (61 minutes).



MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Fintan Kelly, Vinny Corey, Karl O'Connell; Niall Kearns, Darren Hughes; Ryan McAnespie, Shane Carey, Owen Duffy; Conor McCarthy, Dessie Mone, Conor McManus. Subs: Paudie McKenna for Owen Duffy (black card 17 minutes); Jack McCarron for Fintan Kelly (47 minutes); Kieran Hughes for Paudi McKenna (60 minutes); Dermot Malone for Shane Carey (65 minutes).



REFEREE: Anthony Nolan, Wicklow.