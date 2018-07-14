Lilies unchanged for Monaghan clash

Cian O’Neill and his management team have named an unchanged team from the side that defeated Fermanagh for Sunday’s Super 8s clash with Monaghan in Croke Park on Sunday (2 pm).

Kildare will line out as follows:

Mark Donnellan;

Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy.