Lilies name team for Wicklow replay
Minors face tough trip to Aughrim this evening
Kildare Aaron Kennedy has his feet clipped by Wicklow Gavin Fogarty during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Semi-final draw played at St Conleths Park, Newbridge
The Kildare team to play Wicklow in this evening’s (Friday July 13) Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship semi final replay (7 pm throw-in) at Aughrim, has been named and is as follows:
John Ball, Clane;
John Lynch, Clane, Sean Hill, Kilcock, Jack Hamill, Raheens;
Nick Jackman, Athy, Kevin Kelleher, Ballymore Eustace, Paddy McDermott, Naas;
Liam Broderick, Ballymore Eustace, Marcus Kiely, Two Mile House;
Sam Morrissey, Naas, Alex Beirne, Naas, Michael McGovern, Raheens;
Eoghan O’Haire, Newtown Gaels, Aaron Kennedy, St Laurence’s, Jack Smith, Carbury
