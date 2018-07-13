Lilies name team for Wicklow replay

The Kildare team to play Wicklow in this evening’s (Friday July 13) Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship semi final replay (7 pm throw-in) at Aughrim, has been named and is as follows:

John Ball, Clane;

John Lynch, Clane, Sean Hill, Kilcock, Jack Hamill, Raheens;

Nick Jackman, Athy, Kevin Kelleher, Ballymore Eustace, Paddy McDermott, Naas;

Liam Broderick, Ballymore Eustace, Marcus Kiely, Two Mile House;

Sam Morrissey, Naas, Alex Beirne, Naas, Michael McGovern, Raheens;

Eoghan O’Haire, Newtown Gaels, Aaron Kennedy, St Laurence’s, Jack Smith, Carbury