Kildare and Wicklow minors must try again after dramatic draw

Kildare and Wicklow minor footballers must do it all again after drawing a dramatic Leinster semi final, after extra time, at St Conleth's Park, in a game will be relieved and recalled for many a day.

Kildare dominated the opening half, threatening to overrun their opponents but a goal from full forward Eoin Darcy got the Wicklow side back into it after trailing 0-8 to 0-2 after 27 minutes but then just on the pop of half time Kildare hit back with a goal from Jack Smyth to go in at the break leading 1-8 to 1-3.

Wicklow dominated the second half and took the lead in the 41 minute after Eoin Darcy converted a penalty but The Lilies hit back to draw level when Sam Morrissey pointed.

Kildare were hit with a big blow when danger man Jack Smyth was given a black card and the visitors then opened a two point gap to lead 2-8 to 1-9, 51 minutes on the clock.

Two Muiris Curtin frees tied them up before Michael McGovern punched Kildare into the lead.

Wicklow hit back with a brilliant 45 from Eoin Darcy to level and could have got a free to win it but the referee refused to budge.

Earlier Wicklow were awarded a controversial point after the linesman had indicated the ball was wide but the referee let it stand as the sides ended all square 1-12 to 2-9 and so to extra time.

Eoin Darcy converted a free before Kildare hit back with a similar score and then then took the lead when Aaron Kennedy made no mistake from close range to send Kildare three clear at half time in extra time, 2-13 to 2-10.

Darcy fired over two frees before Kennedy struck for Kildare again, to leave four in it. However Wicklow replied when a mix up at the back saw Eoghan Byrne’s effort go all the way to the net followed by a John Keogh free that saw the sides level and force a replay.

Final score Kildare 2-13 Wicklow 2-13.

Scorers: Kildare, Jack Smyth 1-2, Aaron Kennedy 2-2, Muiris Curtin 0-3 (3 frees), Sam Morrissey 0-3, Alex Beirne 0-2, Michael McGovern 0-1,

Wicklow, Eoin Darcy 2-5 (penalty, two 45s, 3 frees), Matthew Ging 0-5 (4 frees), Sam Dody 0-1, John Keogh 0-2 (2 frees),

KILDARE: John Ball (Clane); John Lynch (Clane), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Hamil (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Kevin Kelliher (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House); Sam Morrissey (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas), Michael McGovern (Raheens); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Aaron Kennedy (St Laurence's), Jack Smyth (Carbury). Subs: Eoghan O'Haire (Newtown Gaels) for Jack Smyth (black card 40 minutes); Daniel Caulfield (Sallins) for Nick Jackman (51 minutes); drew Costello (Naas) for Liam Broderick (57 minutes); Sen Englishy (Leixlip) for Muiris Curtin (extra time); Davy Higgins (Sarsfields) for Michael McGovern 68 minutes;

WICKLOW: Ben Fennell; Fionn O'Carroll,Samuel Kennedy, Tom Moran; Kevin Quinn, Oisin Cullen, Christopher Grimes; Eoghan Byrne, Sean Doody; Alan Barrett, Craig Maguire, John Keogh; Matthew Ging, Eoin Darcy, Andy Foley. Subs: Cillian McDonald for Oisin Cullen (37); Shaun Cranley for Alan Barrett (40 minutes); Jack Fleming for Alan Barrett (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Chris Dywer, Offaly