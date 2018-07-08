Kildare and Wicklow minors must try again after dramatic draw
Extra time fails to separate team in Leinster MFC semi final
Liam Broderick, Kildare
Kildare and Wicklow minor footballers must do it all again after drawing a dramatic Leinster semi final, after extra time, at St Conleth's Park, in a game will be relieved and recalled for many a day.
Kildare dominated the opening half, threatening to overrun their opponents but a goal from full forward Eoin Darcy got the Wicklow side back into it after trailing 0-8 to 0-2 after 27 minutes but then just on the pop of half time Kildare hit back with a goal from Jack Smyth to go in at the break leading 1-8 to 1-3.
Wicklow dominated the second half and took the lead in the 41 minute after Eoin Darcy converted a penalty but The Lilies hit back to draw level when Sam Morrissey pointed.
Kildare were hit with a big blow when danger man Jack Smyth was given a black card and the visitors then opened a two point gap to lead 2-8 to 1-9, 51 minutes on the clock.
Two Muiris Curtin frees tied them up before Michael McGovern punched Kildare into the lead.
Wicklow hit back with a brilliant 45 from Eoin Darcy to level and could have got a free to win it but the referee refused to budge.
Earlier Wicklow were awarded a controversial point after the linesman had indicated the ball was wide but the referee let it stand as the sides ended all square 1-12 to 2-9 and so to extra time.
Eoin Darcy converted a free before Kildare hit back with a similar score and then then took the lead when Aaron Kennedy made no mistake from close range to send Kildare three clear at half time in extra time, 2-13 to 2-10.
Darcy fired over two frees before Kennedy struck for Kildare again, to leave four in it. However Wicklow replied when a mix up at the back saw Eoghan Byrne’s effort go all the way to the net followed by a John Keogh free that saw the sides level and force a replay.
Final score Kildare 2-13 Wicklow 2-13.
Scorers: Kildare, Jack Smyth 1-2, Aaron Kennedy 2-2, Muiris Curtin 0-3 (3 frees), Sam Morrissey 0-3, Alex Beirne 0-2, Michael McGovern 0-1,
Wicklow, Eoin Darcy 2-5 (penalty, two 45s, 3 frees), Matthew Ging 0-5 (4 frees), Sam Dody 0-1, John Keogh 0-2 (2 frees),
KILDARE: John Ball (Clane); John Lynch (Clane), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Hamil (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Kevin Kelliher (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House); Sam Morrissey (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas), Michael McGovern (Raheens); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Aaron Kennedy (St Laurence's), Jack Smyth (Carbury). Subs: Eoghan O'Haire (Newtown Gaels) for Jack Smyth (black card 40 minutes); Daniel Caulfield (Sallins) for Nick Jackman (51 minutes); drew Costello (Naas) for Liam Broderick (57 minutes); Sen Englishy (Leixlip) for Muiris Curtin (extra time); Davy Higgins (Sarsfields) for Michael McGovern 68 minutes;
WICKLOW: Ben Fennell; Fionn O'Carroll,Samuel Kennedy, Tom Moran; Kevin Quinn, Oisin Cullen, Christopher Grimes; Eoghan Byrne, Sean Doody; Alan Barrett, Craig Maguire, John Keogh; Matthew Ging, Eoin Darcy, Andy Foley. Subs: Cillian McDonald for Oisin Cullen (37); Shaun Cranley for Alan Barrett (40 minutes); Jack Fleming for Alan Barrett (59 minutes).
REFEREE: Chris Dywer, Offaly
