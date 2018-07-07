Lilies unchanged for Fermanagh clash

Hardly surprising but Kildare have named an unchanged side for Saturday’s All Ireland Football Qualifier (Round 4) against Fermanagh in Pairc Tailteann, Navan, with a place in the Super 8s at stake.

The game throws in at 7 pm and the Kildare team sheet reads:

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy.

Meanwhlle the Kildare side to take on Wicklow at St Conleth’s Park, Newbrige in the minor semi final (throw-in 2 pm) has been named and reads as follows:

John Ball (Clane); John Lynch (Clane), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Hamill (Raheens); Nick Jackman (Athy), Kevin Kelleher (Ballymore Eustace), Paddy McDermott (Naas); Liam Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Macus Kiely (Two Mile House), Tom Browne (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas), Michael McGovern (Raheens); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Aaron Kennedy (St Laurence’s), Jack Smyth (Carbury).