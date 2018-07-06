Kildare crowned Leinster U20 champions

Seven points in five minutes, after Aaron O’Neill had denied Dublin’s Tom Keane put Kildare in a brilliant position at half time leading by five points, 0-10 to 0-5.

It was point for point early on before Dublin went two clear but Kildare hit back to equalise before hitting that scoring run.

The second half was dominated by Kildare who were in complete control, going on to win on a final score line of Kildare 1-5 to 0-10.

Scoretd: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-8 (2 frees), Padraig Nash 0-3, Paddy Woodgate 0-1, Brian McLoughlin 0-1, Tony Archbold 1-1 (penalty), Shane O'Sullivan 0-1,

Dublin, Sean Bolger 0-3, Tom Keane 0-4 (1 free), Donal Ryan 0-1, James Doran 0-1, Ross McGarr 0-1.

KILDARE: Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough); DJ Earey (Monasterevan), Jason Gibbons (Kilcock), Ruadhan Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Aaron Masterson cpt (Moorefield), David Marnell (Sarsfields); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Tony Archbold (Celbridge); Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague); Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens). Subs: Matthew Bett Symonds (Raheens) for Jack Bambrick (blood sub 14-18 minute); Shane O'Sullivan (Clane) for Padraig Nash (38 minutes): Cian Costigan (Sarsfields) for David Marnell (49 minutes); Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge) for Paddy Woodgate (53 minutes); Daniel Brennan for James doran (59 minutes): niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace) for Brian McLoughlin (60 minutes); Matthew Bett Symonds for Niall Murphy (black card 65 minutes).

DUBLIN: David O'Hanlon; Nathan Nolan, Nathan Doran, Ciaran Smith; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Eoin O'Dea; Donal Ryan, Cormac Howley; Tom Keane, James Madden, Ross McGarry; Dan O'Brien, James Doran, Sean Bugler. Subs: James Holland for Cormc Howley (33 minutes); James Holland for dan O'Brien (43 minutes); Simon King for Ross McGarry (52 minutes); Eoghan Fitzpatrick for Donal Ryan (56 minutes); Daniel Brennan for James Doran (59 minutes).

Referee: Anthony Nolan, Wicklow.