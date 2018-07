Kildare name U20 team for Leinster final against Dublin

Davy Burke’s Kildare U20 team to take on Dublin in the Leinster final at O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Friday (throw-in 7.30) has been named as reads as follows:

Aaron O’Neill (Carbury);

Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough);

Stephen Comerford (Round Towers); Jason Gibbons (Kilcock), Ruadhan Ó Giolláin (Maynooth);

Aaron Masterson cpt (Moorefield), David Marnell (Sarsfields);

Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Tony Archbold (Celbridge);

Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague); Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens).