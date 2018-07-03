Kildare minor team named for this evening's clash with Longford

Kildare take on Longford this evening in the Electric Ireland Group 2, Round 5 (final round) , game at Glennon Bros Pearse Park, in a game that throws in at 7.30.

This is The Lilies final group game and while they have already qualified for the semi final, a win this evening would keep them top of the group and a semi final game against the second in Group A.

Although no fixture has of yet been confirmed it is believed that the semi finals may be fixed for this weekend when this evening’s games are finalised.

Kildare will line out as follows:

1. John Ball, Clane

2. John Lynch, Clane, 3. Sean Hill, Kilcock, 4. Jack Hamill, Raheens;

5. Nick Jackman, Athy, 6. Kevin Kelleher, Ballymore Eustace, 7. Paddy McDermott, Naas;

8. Liam Broderick, Ballymore Eustace, 9. Drew Costello, Naas;

10. Tom Browne, Naas, 11. Alex Beirne, Naas, 12. Michael McGovern, Raheens;

13. Muiris Curtin, Rathangan, 14. Aaran Kennedy, St Laurence’s, 15. Jack Smyth, Carbury.