Outdoor screen in Kildare town Square for Kildare v Mayo clash

Kildare (and Mayo) fans who fail to get one of the precious tickets for Saturday’s All Ireland Football Qualifier at St Conleth’s Park, can head to Kildare Town and get the atmosphere and all the action on an outdoor big screen in the town Square.

Organised by Susanne Doyle and Ollie Kearns of the Derby Festival committee and supported by the local Chamber of Commerce, a huge crowd is expected as the brilliant weather is expected to continue to Saturday and beyond.

An after-game concert will commence once the action on the big screen concludes with Guns ‘N Roses and Luke Kelly Tribute bands, amongst others, providing the entertainment.

All in all it promises to be a great evening with lots of sun; football action on the big screen followed by the open air concert.

So what more could you ask for!