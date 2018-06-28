Kildare U20 team to take on Offaly

Kildare have announced their team to take on Offaly in the Eirgrid Leinster Under 20 Football Championship semi-final on Friday (June 29) in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore, throw-in 7.30.

The tream is:

Aaron O’Neill Carbury

Mark Dempsey Moorefield, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevan;

Stephen Comerford Round Towers, Jason Gibbons Kilcock, Ruadhán Ó Giolláin Maynooth;

Aaron Masterson (C) Moorefield, David Marnell Sarsfields;

Darragh Ryan Sarsfields, Padraig Nash Monasterevan, Tony Archbold Celbridge;

Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Brian McLoughlin Clane, Paddy Woodgate Raheens.