Kildare U20 team to take on Offaly
Lilies bid to make into Leinster final
Aaron Masterson who leads Kildare against Offaly from the midfield position on Friday
Kildare have announced their team to take on Offaly in the Eirgrid Leinster Under 20 Football Championship semi-final on Friday (June 29) in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore, throw-in 7.30.
The tream is:
Aaron O’Neill Carbury
Mark Dempsey Moorefield, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevan;
Stephen Comerford Round Towers, Jason Gibbons Kilcock, Ruadhán Ó Giolláin Maynooth;
Aaron Masterson (C) Moorefield, David Marnell Sarsfields;
Darragh Ryan Sarsfields, Padraig Nash Monasterevan, Tony Archbold Celbridge;
Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Brian McLoughlin Clane, Paddy Woodgate Raheens.
