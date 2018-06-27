Lilies name team for Leinster MFC game v Laois
St Conleth's the venue for this evening's clash
The Kildare minor football team to take on Laois, in Round 4 of the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC this evening (Wednesday June 27) at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, &.30) has been named and reads as follows:
John Ball Clane;
John Lynch Clane, Sean Hill Kilcock, Jack Hamill, Raheens;
Nick Jackman Athy, Kevin Kelliher, Ballymore Eustace, Paddy McDermott, Naas;
Liam Broderick, Ballymore Eustace, Marcus Kiely, Two Mile House;
Tom Browne, Naas, Alex Beirne, Naas, Michael McGovern, Raheens;
Muiris Curtin, Rathangan, Aaron Kennedy, St Laurence’s, Sam Morrissey, Naas.
