Lilies name team for Leinster MFC game v Laois

The Kildare minor football team to take on Laois, in Round 4 of the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC this evening (Wednesday June 27) at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, &.30) has been named and reads as follows:

John Ball Clane;

John Lynch Clane, Sean Hill Kilcock, Jack Hamill, Raheens;

Nick Jackman Athy, Kevin Kelliher, Ballymore Eustace, Paddy McDermott, Naas;

Liam Broderick, Ballymore Eustace, Marcus Kiely, Two Mile House;

Tom Browne, Naas, Alex Beirne, Naas, Michael McGovern, Raheens;

Muiris Curtin, Rathangan, Aaron Kennedy, St Laurence’s, Sam Morrissey, Naas.