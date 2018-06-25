Lilies take on Mayo in Round 3 of The Qualifiers

Kildare have been drawn, at home to Mayo, this weekend in Round 3 of the Qualifiers.

Probably on Saturday, however a clash with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh also on Saturday, will have to be factored in; a decision will be decided later this afternoon.

Full fixtures: Kildare v Mayo; Clare v Armagh; Leitrim v Monaghan; Cavan v Tyrone