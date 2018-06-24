Can Juniors make it the perfect weekend?

Kildare Junior Footballers will be hoping to make it a perfect weekend as the bid to become the fourth team representing the county to land the honours after the hurelrs won the Christy Ring; the senior footballers defeated Longford in Round 2 of the Qualifiers and the minor hurlers booked a place in the final of the Leinster minor shield defeating Meath on Saturday morning last.

Kildare juniors hammered Louth to make it to the Leinster final buit now face a formidable side from Meath this afternoon in Croke Park, throw-in 13.45.

Kildare will line out as follows:

Declan Campbell, Raheens; Kevin Corrigan, Kill, Willie Burke, Two Mile House, Cian Sharkey, Sallins; Graham Waters, Raheens (cpt), Eoin McMonagle, Clogherinkoe, Nathan Sherry, Two Mile House; Liam Power, Raheens, Brian Travers, Rathcoffey; David Malone, Raheens, Mark Nolan, Clogherinkoe, Kevin Foley, Sallins; Conor Murray, St Kevin's, Seamus Hannifin, Ballyteague, Barry Noone, St Kevin's.