Can Juniors make it the perfect weekend?
Lilies take on The Royals in Junior final
Mark Nolan taking on Robbie Curran of Louth in the Leinster JFC semi final
Kildare Junior Footballers will be hoping to make it a perfect weekend as the bid to become the fourth team representing the county to land the honours after the hurelrs won the Christy Ring; the senior footballers defeated Longford in Round 2 of the Qualifiers and the minor hurlers booked a place in the final of the Leinster minor shield defeating Meath on Saturday morning last.
Kildare juniors hammered Louth to make it to the Leinster final buit now face a formidable side from Meath this afternoon in Croke Park, throw-in 13.45.
Kildare will line out as follows:
Declan Campbell, Raheens; Kevin Corrigan, Kill, Willie Burke, Two Mile House, Cian Sharkey, Sallins; Graham Waters, Raheens (cpt), Eoin McMonagle, Clogherinkoe, Nathan Sherry, Two Mile House; Liam Power, Raheens, Brian Travers, Rathcoffey; David Malone, Raheens, Mark Nolan, Clogherinkoe, Kevin Foley, Sallins; Conor Murray, St Kevin's, Seamus Hannifin, Ballyteague, Barry Noone, St Kevin's.
