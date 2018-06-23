Lilies show their bottle to defeat Longford

Kildare may have played second fiddle for long periods of Round 2 of the football Qualifers in Pearse Park on Saturday, nevertheless they showed real bottle when taking the lead for the very first time when captain Eoin Doyle punched over a point in the 69 minute.

Longford dictated the game especially in the opening half, holding the ball for long periods showing great patience and really starving Kildare of decent possession.

Kildare did not help themselves as they were turned over way too often in an opening half, a half that saw the sides level on no less than five times with Longford going in at the break leading by one 0-9 to 0-8.

Level four times in the second half before Kildare finally took the lead (for the first time) with one minute of the game remaining and when Kevin Feely, not long on, added a brilliant point it looked all over for Longford.

There was more drama to come. Peter Kelly picked up a second yellow card for throwing the ball away before Chris Healy was on the end of a great Kildare move to palm the ball to the net deep into injury time.

Longford hit back with a Rob Smyth goal but Paul Cribbin ended this amazing game with a punched point to ensure Kildare advance to Round 3 on a final score of Kildare 1-16 Longford 1-13.

Kildare: Neil Flynn 0-5 (3 frees), Chris Healy 1-0, Tommy Moolick 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Paul Cribbin 0-2, David Hyland 0-1, Eoin Doyle 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1.

Longford: Robbie Smyth 1-5 (4 frees), Darren Gallagher 0-2, Sean McCormack 0-1, Donal McElligott 0-1, Paddy Collum 0-1 (45), Conor Berry 0-1, David McGivney 0-1 (free), Liam Connerton 0-1.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; James Murray, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Paddy Brophy, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly. Subs: Eanna O'Connor for Niall Kelly (black card 3 minutes); David Slattery for Keith Cribbin (44 minutes); Johnny Byrne for James Murray (50 minutes); Chris Healy for Tommy Moolick (52 minutes); Cathal McNally for Eanna O'Connor (56 minutes); Kevin Feely for Fergal Conway (black card 69 minutes).

Longford: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Padraig McCormack, Diarmuid Masterson; Michael Quinn, Donal McElligott, Daniel Mimnagh; Darren Gallagher, Conor Berry; David McGivney, Dessie Reynolds, Barry McKeon; Robbie Smyth, Sean McCormack, Liam Connerton. Subs: Barry Gilleran for Padraig McCormack (black card 54 minutes); Andrew Farrell for Conor Berry (70 minutes), Darren Quinn for Daniel Mimnagh (70 minutes); Peter Foy for Barry McKeon (72 minutes); Shane Kenny for David McGivney (75 minutes), Mark Nally for Darren Gallagher (76 minutes).

Referee: Joe McQuillan, Cavan.