Kildare crowned Christy Ring champions

Kildare were crowned Christy Ring champions for the second time in five years with a comfortable and well deserved victory of London on a final score line of Kildare 3-19 London 0-11 in Croke Park this afternoon.

The opening half was point for point, Kildare leading by one before Jack Sheridan blasted to the London net to open a four point gap just before the break but to make matters worse for London they were reduced to 14 men when Lee Murphy receiving a second yellow card and it was probably here where the game was won and lost.

Half time score Kildare 1-9 to 0-6, with James Burke in tremendous form in that opening 35 minutes.

The second half saw Kildare gradually pull clear and with Jack Sheridan getting a second goal followed by another from Kevin Whelan there was no way bak for the Exiles as Kildare went on to win on a finals score line of 3-19 to 1-11.

Kildare scorers: James Burke 0-8, Jack Sheridan 2-1, Shane Ryan 1-0, Eanna O'Neill 0-2, Mark Delaney 0-2, Niall Ó Muineacháin 0-2, Paul Divily 0-1, Martin Fitzgerald 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna, Clane; Cian Forde, Maynooth, John Doran Leixlip, Paul Sullivan Naas; Éanna O'Neill Coill Dubh, Mark Moloney Celbridge; Mark Grace Coill Dubh; Niall Ó Muineacháin Celbridge, Brian Byrne Naas (Captain); James Burke Naas, Paul Divilly Confey, Kevin Whelan Naas; Shane Ryan Naas, Martin Fitzgerald Ardclough, Jack Sheridan Naas.Subs: Bernard Day (Clane) for Kevin Whelan; Mick Purcell (Naas) for James Burke; Barry Cormack for Martin Fitzgerlad; Paul Dermody for Paddy McKenna.