Kildare crowned Christy Ring champions
Brian Byrne leads Kildare to Ring success
Kildare captain Brian Byrne with the Christy Ring Cup
Kildare were crowned Christy Ring champions for the second time in five years with a comfortable and well deserved victory of London on a final score line of Kildare 3-19 London 0-11 in Croke Park this afternoon.
The opening half was point for point, Kildare leading by one before Jack Sheridan blasted to the London net to open a four point gap just before the break but to make matters worse for London they were reduced to 14 men when Lee Murphy receiving a second yellow card and it was probably here where the game was won and lost.
Half time score Kildare 1-9 to 0-6, with James Burke in tremendous form in that opening 35 minutes.
The second half saw Kildare gradually pull clear and with Jack Sheridan getting a second goal followed by another from Kevin Whelan there was no way bak for the Exiles as Kildare went on to win on a finals score line of 3-19 to 1-11.
Kildare scorers: James Burke 0-8, Jack Sheridan 2-1, Shane Ryan 1-0, Eanna O'Neill 0-2, Mark Delaney 0-2, Niall Ó Muineacháin 0-2, Paul Divily 0-1, Martin Fitzgerald 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1.
KILDARE: Paddy McKenna, Clane; Cian Forde, Maynooth, John Doran Leixlip, Paul Sullivan Naas; Éanna O'Neill Coill Dubh, Mark Moloney Celbridge; Mark Grace Coill Dubh; Niall Ó Muineacháin Celbridge, Brian Byrne Naas (Captain); James Burke Naas, Paul Divilly Confey, Kevin Whelan Naas; Shane Ryan Naas, Martin Fitzgerald Ardclough, Jack Sheridan Naas.Subs: Bernard Day (Clane) for Kevin Whelan; Mick Purcell (Naas) for James Burke; Barry Cormack for Martin Fitzgerlad; Paul Dermody for Paddy McKenna.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on