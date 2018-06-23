Kildare way too strong for Carlow U20s

For the second week in a row Kildare U20s posted up a big score line, this time against Carlow when they booked a place in the Eirgrid Leinster U20 football championship semi final and a meeting with Dublin.

In the end there was all off 23 points separating the sides at Netwatch Cullen Park on Friday evening in a final score line of Kildare 4-19 Carlow 0-8.

Despite that final score line Kildare led by just five points at the break, having gone into 0-4 to no score lead after just eight minutes. However second half goals from Paddy Woodgate, Neil Murphy, Aaron Masterson and Shane O’Sullivan saw Kildare having little trouible in disposing of a rather weak Carlow side.

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-5 (2 frees), Aaron Masterson 1-2, Paddy Woodgate 1-1 (free), Niall Murphy 1-1, Shane O'Sullivan 1-1, Padraig Nash 0-3, Sam Doran 0-2, DJ Earley 0-2 (45, free), Darragh Ryan 0-1, Jack Barrett 0-1.

Carlow, Cian Doyle 0-1, Conor Doyle 0-1 (free), Conor Crowley 0-3, Niall Roche 0-1, Ross Dunphy 0-1, Robbie Kane 0-1, (1 free)

KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), DJ Earley (Monasterevan); Stephen Comerford (Round Towers), Jason Gibbons (Kilcock), Ruadhan Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Aaron Masterson cpt (Moorefield), David Marnell (Sarsfields); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough); Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens). Subs: Jack Barrett (Leixlip) for Stephen Comerford (29 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan (Clane) for David Marnell (38 minutes); Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace) for Sam Doran (42 minutes); Cian Costigan (Sarsfields) for Paddy Woodgate (46 minutes): Jack Cully (Carbury) for Jimmy Hyland (48 minutes); Matthew Bett Symonds (Raheens) for Darragh Ryan (50 minutes).

CARLOW: Jack Rowan; Conor O'Doherty, James Kehoe, Sennan Molloy; Diarmuid Ruth, Josh Moore cpt, Cormac Lomax; Tommy Bric, Niall Roche Cian Doyle, Ross Dunphy, Conor Doyle; Tadhg Roche, Conor Crowley, Robbie Kane. Subs: Mikey Bambrick for Tommy Bric (42 minutes); Niall Cawley for Cian Doyle (42 minutes); Cathal Myers for Diarmuid Ruth (50 minutes); Aidan Lillis for Cormac Lomax (52 minutes): Darragh Fitzpatrick for Conor Doyle (58 minutes); Conor Ryan for Senan Molloy (58 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Ward, Westmeath.