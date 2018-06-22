Neil Flynn named on Kildare team to play Longford

Maynooth’s Neil Flynn has been named on the Kildare team to play Longford in Round 2 of the Football Qualifiers, tomorrow evening, in Pearse Park, Longford.

Kevin Feely is named in midfield but there is no place for Paddy Brophy, injured in the warm-up against Derry; Keith Cribbin retains his starting place while David Slattery loses out.

Team reads:

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; James Murray, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly.