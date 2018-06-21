Kildare minor hurlers advance against Carlow

Kildare advanced to the Leinster MH Shield semi final with a fully deserved eleven point win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, on Wednesday evening last.

The opening half was reasonably close, the sides being level on four occasions before the decisive score of the game arrived on 26 minutes when a Muiris Curtin goal bound shot was brilliant saved by Carlow keeper Ciaran Abbey but in like a light was Michael McGovern, the Éire Óg Corrachoill man forcing the sliother over the line.

At the break The Lilies led 1-8 to 0-8 have played against the strongish breeze.

On the resumption Shane Whyte increased the Kildare lead and while David Watkins replied for Carlow it was the visitors who stepped up their game hitting five unanswered points; Carlow replied with their last and second point of the half but Kildare finished strongest with points from Jack Higgins and two Liam Dempsey frees to book their place in the semi final against Meath on a final score line of Kildare 1-18 Carlow 0-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Muiris Curtin 0-5 (5 frees), Michael McGovern 1-2, Shane Whyte 0-3, Liam Dempsey 0-3 (2 frees), Eoghan Dempsey 0-3, Conan Boran 0-1, Jack Higgins 0-1.

Carlow, Ciaran Kavanagh 0-5 (3 frees), Richie Whelan 0-3, David Watkins 0-2.

KILDARE: Alo Hackett (Rathangan); Daniel Murray (Éire Óg Corrachoill), John McKeown (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth); Ben Noone (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Kevin Kelleher, jt cpt (Naas), Drew Costello (Ardclough); Harry Dunne (Maynooth), Conan Boran (Naas); Muiris Curtin (Rathangan), Eoghan Dempsey (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Shane Whyte (Maynooth); Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Liam Dempsey jt cpt (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Michael McGovern (Éire Óg Corrachoill). Subs: Rossa Stapleton (Naas) for Michael McGovern (47 minutes); Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Muiris Curtin (47 minutes); Colm Nolan (Naas) for Drew Costello (50 minutes); Neil Ryan (Confey) for Shane Whyte (57 minutes); Cian Doyle (Celbridge) for Matthew Eustace (59 minutes).

CARLOW: Ciaran Abbey; Paddy Kavanagh, Páidí O'Shea, Stephen Metcalfe; Eoghan Dowling, John Doyle, Niall Hickey; Tadhg Daly, Kealan Guiders; Eoin Hosey, Ciarain Kavanagh, Richie Whelan; Fiach O'Toole, James Smithers, Conor Kehoe. Subs: Jason Wall for Fiach O'Toole (half time); Oisín Kelly for Conor Kehoe (44 minutes); Cormac McElligott for Páidí O'Shea (57 minutes); Lorcan Doyle for James Smithers (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Shane Guinan, Offaly.