Carbury top of SFL with a game in hand

Carbury are top of the Kildare SFL following Saturday’s game and with a game in hand are looking good for a semi final spot.

However, Carbury’s game in hand is against Confey but if the boys from the north of the county who clinched the SHL title on Saturday, can defeat Carbury they (Confey) will take over top position.

As it stands Carbury and Athy (who drew with Moorefield on Saturday) are tops on 12 with Sarsfields, Naas and Confey on 11 and Moorefield on 10 points.

At the bottom Raheens hold up the table on three but have a game in hand (against Round Towers) while Kevin’s are on four along with Leixlip who also have a game in hand (against Laurence’s) are also on four.

With two rounds remaining it is still all to play for at both ends of the table