Confey defeat Éire Óg CC to clinch SHL title

Confey were crowned Haven Hire Kildare SHL champions on Saturday when defeating Éire Óg Corrachoill at Manguard Plus COE in Hawkfield on a final score line of Confey 0-20 Éire Ó Corrahoill 1-13.

Just two points in it at the break, Confey leading 0-8 to 0-6, the Caragh boys opened the second half brightly hitting 1-1 inside three minutes to go two clear but Confey never paniced, playing some fine hurling and using their superiority in the air to great effect took control firing over some impressive points to eventually with four points to spare.

Scorers: Confey, Eoin Lynch 0-8 (6 frees, 65), Niall Glennon 0-3, John O'Neill 0-2, Philip Quigley 0-2, Frank Bass 0-2, Anto Hoare 0-1, Steven May 0-1, Kieran Divilly 0-1.

Éire Óg Corrachoill, Gary Johnson 0-7 (3 frees), Joe Dempsey 1-1, Liam Power 0-3, Alan Lagure 0-1, Murray O'Byrne 0-1.

CONFLEY: Ian Baker; Sean Leamy, Paul Keegan, Ruairi Lynch; Fiachra Lynch, Anto Hoare, Paul Ferrick; Barry Carthy, Luke Quinn; Eoin Lynch, Philip Quigley, John O'Neill; Aidan Ryan, Niall Glennon, Frank Bass. Steven May; Frank Bass Aidan Ryan, John O'Neill. Subs: Padraic Keegan for John O'Neill (blood sub 18-24 minute); Padraic Keegan for Luke Quinn (45 minutes); Steven May for Aidan Ryan (50 minutes).

ÉIRE ÓG CORRACHOILL: Paul Dermody;Paddy Burne, Brian Fitzpatrick, Kieran Moran;Rory O'Neill, Danny Boyle, Niall Connolly; Gary Johnson, Alan Lagure; Paul Kennedy, Tim Hennessy, Kevin Connor; Conor Kietly, Joe Dempsey, Liam Power. Subs: Murray O'Byrne for Conor Kielty (42 minutes); Cillian Manders for Paul Kennedy (52 minutes).