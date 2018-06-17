Kildare minor hurlers no match for Wexford

In the end it was all one way traffic, the result known a long time before the rather fussy referee brought proceedings in this Leinster MHC quarter final at St Conleth’s Park, on Saturday afternoon, to its inevitable conclusion, Wicklow winning 2-21 to 0-12.

In fairness to Kildare, trailing 1-13 to0-5 at the break they put in a fine second half performance and for a long time outscored the Wexford men, but in the end there was no denying The Yellowbellies who were full value for their 15 point victory.

Scorers: Wexford, AJ Redmond 2-5 (5 frees, penalty), Zac Firman 0-4, Cian Molloy 0-5 (3 frees, 65), Jack Kirwan 0-2, Richie Lawlor 0-1, Owen Whitty 0-2, Josh Kehoe 0-1, Josh Shiel 0-1.

Kildare, Muiris Curtin 0-5 (5 frees), Liam Dempsey 0-4 (3 frees, s/l), Conan Boran 0-1, Ferran O'Sullivan 0-1, Shane Whyte 0-1.

WEXFORD: Darragh Hayes; Feidhlim Roche, Rory Scallan, Neel Rowesome; Eanna Doyle, David Codd, Shane Walsh; Cian Molloy, Jack Kirwan; Richie Lawlor, Thomas Murphy, Owen Whitty; AJ Redmond, Zac Firman, David Cantwell. Subs: Cian Browne for Feidhlim Roche (39 minutes); Jack Kehoe for Thomas Murphy (48 minute): Paddy Whitty for David Cantwell (50 minutes); Charlie Tector for Jack Kirwan (50 minutes); Josh Shiel for OwenWhitty (56 minutes).

KILDARE: Alo Hackett (Rathangan); Daniel Murray (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Eoghan Dempsey (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Shanahan (Clane); Ben Noone (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Kevin Kelleher, jt cpt (Naas), Drew Costello (Ardclough); Harry Dunne (Maynooth), Conan Boran (Naas); Muris Curtin (Rathangan), Liam Dempsey jt cpt (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Ronan Stapleton (Naas); Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Shane Whyte (Maynooth), Michael McGovern (Éire Óg Corrachoill). Subs: Jack Cleary (Naas) for Harry Dunne (18 minutes); Matthew Eustace (Maynooth) for Cian Shanahan (half time): Daragh Melville (Leixlip) for Ferran O'Sullivan (46 minutes); Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Shane Whyte (55 minutes); John McKeown (Naas) for Ben Noone (58 minutes).

REFEREE: Chris Mooney.