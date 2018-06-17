Kildare minor hurlers no match for Wexford
Lilies overwhelmed by the Yellowbellies
Kildare Ben Noone breaks free from the hold of Wexford David Cantwell during the Leinster Minor Hurling
In the end it was all one way traffic, the result known a long time before the rather fussy referee brought proceedings in this Leinster MHC quarter final at St Conleth’s Park, on Saturday afternoon, to its inevitable conclusion, Wicklow winning 2-21 to 0-12.
In fairness to Kildare, trailing 1-13 to0-5 at the break they put in a fine second half performance and for a long time outscored the Wexford men, but in the end there was no denying The Yellowbellies who were full value for their 15 point victory.
Scorers: Wexford, AJ Redmond 2-5 (5 frees, penalty), Zac Firman 0-4, Cian Molloy 0-5 (3 frees, 65), Jack Kirwan 0-2, Richie Lawlor 0-1, Owen Whitty 0-2, Josh Kehoe 0-1, Josh Shiel 0-1.
Kildare, Muiris Curtin 0-5 (5 frees), Liam Dempsey 0-4 (3 frees, s/l), Conan Boran 0-1, Ferran O'Sullivan 0-1, Shane Whyte 0-1.
WEXFORD: Darragh Hayes; Feidhlim Roche, Rory Scallan, Neel Rowesome; Eanna Doyle, David Codd, Shane Walsh; Cian Molloy, Jack Kirwan; Richie Lawlor, Thomas Murphy, Owen Whitty; AJ Redmond, Zac Firman, David Cantwell. Subs: Cian Browne for Feidhlim Roche (39 minutes); Jack Kehoe for Thomas Murphy (48 minute): Paddy Whitty for David Cantwell (50 minutes); Charlie Tector for Jack Kirwan (50 minutes); Josh Shiel for OwenWhitty (56 minutes).
KILDARE: Alo Hackett (Rathangan); Daniel Murray (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Eoghan Dempsey (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Shanahan (Clane); Ben Noone (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Kevin Kelleher, jt cpt (Naas), Drew Costello (Ardclough); Harry Dunne (Maynooth), Conan Boran (Naas); Muris Curtin (Rathangan), Liam Dempsey jt cpt (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Ronan Stapleton (Naas); Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Shane Whyte (Maynooth), Michael McGovern (Éire Óg Corrachoill). Subs: Jack Cleary (Naas) for Harry Dunne (18 minutes); Matthew Eustace (Maynooth) for Cian Shanahan (half time): Daragh Melville (Leixlip) for Ferran O'Sullivan (46 minutes); Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Shane Whyte (55 minutes); John McKeown (Naas) for Ben Noone (58 minutes).
REFEREE: Chris Mooney.
