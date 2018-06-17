Hyland stars as Lilies flourish against The Garden boys

Jimmy Hyland put on a masterful display of point scoring as Kildare demolished Wicklow in Round 3 of the Leinster U20 football Championship at St Conleth’s Park on Satuday (June 16) on a final score line of Kildare 3-16 Wicklow 0-4.

Although Wicklow scored two of the opening three points of the game that was as good as it got for them as Kildare took complete control leading by 1-11 to 0-2 at the break before going on to win on a final score line Kildare 3-16 Wicklow 0-4.

Kildare will be action again this coming Friday when they take on Carlow at St Conleth’s Park.

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-11 (3 frees), Padraig Nash 2-0, Brian McLoughlin 1-1, Tony Archbold 0-1, Paddy Woodgate 0-1 (free), Stephen Comereford 0-1, Jack Bambrick 0-1.

Wicklow, Dan Kelly 0-3 (2 frees), Conor Byrne 0-1 (free).

KILDARE: Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Stephen Comerford (Round Towers), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough) Ruadhan Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Aaron Masterson cpt (Moorefield), David Marnell (Sarsfields); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge), Tony Archbold (Celbridge); Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens). Subs: Padraig Nash (Monasterevan) for Sam Doran (half time); Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace) for Brian McLoughlin (40 minutes); Matthew Bett Symonds (Raheens) for Aaron Masterson (45 minutes); Jack Cully (Carbury) for Paddy Woodgate (50 minutes); Cian Costigan (Sarsfields) for Jimmy Hyland (52 minutes).

WICKLOW: Tom McGurk; Jack Cotter,Conall Gallagher, Aaron Curran; Fintan O'Shea, Jacques McCall, Thomas Kearns; Padraig O'Toole, Ciaran Coffey; Jack Bellamy, Cathal Kelleher, Gearoid Murphy; Sean Gregory, Dan Kelly, Conor Byrne. Subs: Peter Hempenstall for Fintan O'Shea (30 minutes); Kevin Mulhall for Sean Gregory (36 minutes); Andrew Maher for Brian McLoughlin (41 minutes); Andrew Mahere for Aaron Curran (41 minutes); Ronan Murray for Cathal Kelleher (46 minutes); Eoghan Dolan for Jack Bellamy (48 minutes); James Hedderman for Jacques McCall (52 minutes).

REFEREE: Chris Dwyer, Offaly.