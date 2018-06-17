Hyland stars as Lilies flourish against The Garden boys
Kildare demolish Wicklow
Padraig Nash avoids the shoulder charge of Wicklow Jacques McCall during the Eirgrid Leinster Football U20 Championship
Jimmy Hyland put on a masterful display of point scoring as Kildare demolished Wicklow in Round 3 of the Leinster U20 football Championship at St Conleth’s Park on Satuday (June 16) on a final score line of Kildare 3-16 Wicklow 0-4.
Although Wicklow scored two of the opening three points of the game that was as good as it got for them as Kildare took complete control leading by 1-11 to 0-2 at the break before going on to win on a final score line Kildare 3-16 Wicklow 0-4.
Kildare will be action again this coming Friday when they take on Carlow at St Conleth’s Park.
Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-11 (3 frees), Padraig Nash 2-0, Brian McLoughlin 1-1, Tony Archbold 0-1, Paddy Woodgate 0-1 (free), Stephen Comereford 0-1, Jack Bambrick 0-1.
Wicklow, Dan Kelly 0-3 (2 frees), Conor Byrne 0-1 (free).
KILDARE: Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Mark Dempsey (Moorefield), DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Stephen Comerford (Round Towers), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough) Ruadhan Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Aaron Masterson cpt (Moorefield), David Marnell (Sarsfields); Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields), Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge), Tony Archbold (Celbridge); Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague), Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Paddy Woodgate (Raheens). Subs: Padraig Nash (Monasterevan) for Sam Doran (half time); Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace) for Brian McLoughlin (40 minutes); Matthew Bett Symonds (Raheens) for Aaron Masterson (45 minutes); Jack Cully (Carbury) for Paddy Woodgate (50 minutes); Cian Costigan (Sarsfields) for Jimmy Hyland (52 minutes).
WICKLOW: Tom McGurk; Jack Cotter,Conall Gallagher, Aaron Curran; Fintan O'Shea, Jacques McCall, Thomas Kearns; Padraig O'Toole, Ciaran Coffey; Jack Bellamy, Cathal Kelleher, Gearoid Murphy; Sean Gregory, Dan Kelly, Conor Byrne. Subs: Peter Hempenstall for Fintan O'Shea (30 minutes); Kevin Mulhall for Sean Gregory (36 minutes); Andrew Maher for Brian McLoughlin (41 minutes); Andrew Mahere for Aaron Curran (41 minutes); Ronan Murray for Cathal Kelleher (46 minutes); Eoghan Dolan for Jack Bellamy (48 minutes); James Hedderman for Jacques McCall (52 minutes).
REFEREE: Chris Dwyer, Offaly.
