Meet and Greet Kildare hurlers this Friday
Opportunity to meet players
Kildare hurling captain Brian Byrne
Having reached the Christy Ring Cup final with victory over Derry last week, Kildare hurlers will take on London in the final on Saturday June 23 in Croke Park, throw-in 2 pm.
This Friday evening (June 15) Kildare hurlers will be training in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge (7.30-8.30) followed by a Meet and Greet session with the team management and players and all are invited to attend.
