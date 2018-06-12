Kildare bid to book place in Leinster Junior Football final

The Kildare Junior football team to take on Louth in Drogheda this evening (Tuesday June 12) in Drogheda at 7 pm has been named and is as follows:

1. Declan Campbell, Raheens

2. Kevin Corrigan, Kill, 3. Tom Barron, St. Kevin's, 4. Cian Sharkey, Sallins;

5. Graham Waters, Raheens (C), 6. Eoin McMonagle, Clogherinkoe, 7. Nathan Sherry, Two Mile House;

8. Liam Power, Raheens, 9. Brian Travers, Rathcoffey;

10. David Malone, Raheens, 11. Mark Nolan, Clogherinkoe, 12. Mark Grace, St. Kevin’s;

13. Conor Murray, St. Kevin’s, 14. Seamus Hannifin, Ballyteague, 15. Barry Noone, St. Kevin’s