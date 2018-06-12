Kildare bid to book place in Leinster Junior Football final

Leinster JFC semi final this final

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare bid to book place in Leinster Junior Football final

David Malone, Raheens

The Kildare Junior football team to take on Louth in Drogheda this evening (Tuesday June 12) in Drogheda at 7 pm has been named and is as follows:

1. Declan Campbell, Raheens

2. Kevin Corrigan, Kill, 3. Tom Barron, St. Kevin's, 4. Cian Sharkey, Sallins;

5. Graham Waters, Raheens (C), 6. Eoin McMonagle, Clogherinkoe, 7. Nathan Sherry, Two Mile House;

8. Liam Power, Raheens, 9. Brian Travers, Rathcoffey;

10. David Malone, Raheens, 11. Mark Nolan, Clogherinkoe, 12. Mark Grace, St. Kevin’s;

13. Conor Murray, St. Kevin’s, 14. Seamus Hannifin, Ballyteague, 15. Barry Noone, St. Kevin’s