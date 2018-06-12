Kildare bid to book place in Leinster Junior Football final
Leinster JFC semi final this final
David Malone, Raheens
The Kildare Junior football team to take on Louth in Drogheda this evening (Tuesday June 12) in Drogheda at 7 pm has been named and is as follows:
1. Declan Campbell, Raheens
2. Kevin Corrigan, Kill, 3. Tom Barron, St. Kevin's, 4. Cian Sharkey, Sallins;
5. Graham Waters, Raheens (C), 6. Eoin McMonagle, Clogherinkoe, 7. Nathan Sherry, Two Mile House;
8. Liam Power, Raheens, 9. Brian Travers, Rathcoffey;
10. David Malone, Raheens, 11. Mark Nolan, Clogherinkoe, 12. Mark Grace, St. Kevin’s;
13. Conor Murray, St. Kevin’s, 14. Seamus Hannifin, Ballyteague, 15. Barry Noone, St. Kevin’s
