Kildare have been draw to play Longford in Round 2 of the Qualifiers.

The full draw reads:

Tipperary v Mayo; Waterford v Monaghan; Cavan v Down; Carlow v Tyrone; Offaly v Clare; Kildare v Longford; Sligo v Armagh; Leitrim v Louth.

Games to be played on weekend of June 23