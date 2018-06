Kildare have booked a place in this year’s Christy RIng final after defeating Derry this afternoon on a final score line of Kildare 3-18 Derry 2-13.

The Lilies will now play London in the decider, the Exiles having shocked Wicilow yesterday, winning 2-28 to 2-14.

The Christy Ring final is fixed for Saturday June 23