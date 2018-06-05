Venues confirmed for Christy Ring semi finals

The venues for this weekend’s Christy Ring Cup hurling semi finals have been confirmed by Croke Park.

The first semi sees Wicilow take on London and that will be played this Saturday (June 9) at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, with a 12.30pm.

Kildare will take on Derry in the second semi final on Sunday in Inniskeen, Co Monaghan with a 4 pm throw-in.

Of course the previous day, Saturday June 8, sees Kildare footballers travel to Owenbeg in Derry to take on the home side in Round 1 of the Qualifiers. That game throws in at 3 pm.