Kildare defeat Wicklow in Christy Ring

Joe Quaid’s Kildare hurlers made in three wins from three this afternoon when they defeated Wicklow in Aughrim in Round 3 of the Christ Ring Cup.

Although both teams were through to the semi final before this game, it was The Lilies who put down a marker as these teams could possibly meet again in the Christy Ring final.

Final score in Aughrim: Kildare 4-19 Wicklow 3-18, with Jack Sheridan, who came off the bench in the 32nd minute to make a big impact scoring 2-5, while Martin Fitzgerald chipped in with 2-1.

The win sees Kildare topping their group and will now meet Derry in the semi final; while Wicklow will take on London; both matches are expected to be played next weekend.

Meanwhile Kildare minor hurlers chalked up their third win in the campaign on a final score line of Kildare 2-15 to 0-1 and booking their place in the Leinster quarter final.

Scorers: Kildare: Muiris Curtin 0-7 (6f), Darragh Melville 1-1, Jack Cleary 1-1, Liam Dempsey 0-2,Shane Whyte 0-2, Harry Dunne 0-1, Ferran O’Sullivan 0-1; Down: Caolan Coulter 0-1.