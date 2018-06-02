Kildare defeat Wicklow in Christy Ring
Minor hurlers book place in quarter final
Kildare manager Joe Quaid
Joe Quaid’s Kildare hurlers made in three wins from three this afternoon when they defeated Wicklow in Aughrim in Round 3 of the Christ Ring Cup.
Although both teams were through to the semi final before this game, it was The Lilies who put down a marker as these teams could possibly meet again in the Christy Ring final.
Final score in Aughrim: Kildare 4-19 Wicklow 3-18, with Jack Sheridan, who came off the bench in the 32nd minute to make a big impact scoring 2-5, while Martin Fitzgerald chipped in with 2-1.
The win sees Kildare topping their group and will now meet Derry in the semi final; while Wicklow will take on London; both matches are expected to be played next weekend.
Meanwhile Kildare minor hurlers chalked up their third win in the campaign on a final score line of Kildare 2-15 to 0-1 and booking their place in the Leinster quarter final.
Scorers: Kildare: Muiris Curtin 0-7 (6f), Darragh Melville 1-1, Jack Cleary 1-1, Liam Dempsey 0-2,Shane Whyte 0-2, Harry Dunne 0-1, Ferran O’Sullivan 0-1; Down: Caolan Coulter 0-1.
